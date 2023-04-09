EU binds aid with removal of ban on Afghan working women by Taliban

The European Union (EU) on Saturday bounded aid to the Taliban with the removal of the ban on Afghan working women, reported Tolo News. EU said that the ban on women working for UN organizations violates international law and that aid to Afghanistan cannot be delivered regardless of gender, aid activities will be reconsidered.

"We urge the Taliban to allow women to equally and meaningfully participate in aid and services delivery, so that women can engage fully and actively in the society, as well as remain beneficiaries of aid. Female staff must not be replaced. As the EU stated in the Council Conclusions of 20 March 2023, where activities cannot be continued in line with the EU's principled approach, i.e. providing aid in a non-discriminatory way, regardless of gender, support to those activities will be reconsidered," read EU press release. EU reaffirmed its commitment to staying engaged and delivering assistance for the benefit of the Afghan population, with a principled approach, reported Tolo News.

"Not just UN offices, but to the other offices of the government, rights must be ensured for Afghan women employees, to allow Afghan women to return to their jobs," said Maryam Marouf Arwin, an activist for women's rights. In the meantime, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a press release that the decision of the current Afghan government will only reduce services and support for all Afghans, reported Tolo News.

"I am deeply alarmed and strongly condemn this continued assault on women's human rights, which will only have the effect of reducing services and support for all Afghans. Alongside the international community, the United States calls on the Taliban to reverse this reprehensible decision immediately," read a USAID press release. However, the Taliban's Ministry of Economy said that continued assistance should not be linked to political or cultural issues, reported Tolo News.

"The people of Afghanistan need the assistance of the international community, and helping the people of Afghanistan is a responsibility and international community. So, aid should not be linked to political and cultural issues," said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy of the Ministry of Economy. The United Nations said that 3,300 male and female employees of the organization have stayed at home since women were banned from working at UN agencies.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation of women in the country has only got worse. Women in the country are prohibited from leadership posts, and not allowed to work as well as travel unless accompanied by a male companion. The Taliban promised to reopen all schools on March 23, this year, but, instead, on that day, they closed secondary institutions for girls.

There is still no word on when or if these schools will reopen or if the ban is indefinite. (ANI)

