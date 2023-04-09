Left Menu

"Suspicious" Afghan man sneaks into Pakistan PM's House, arrested

A suspicious Afghan man sneaked inside Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's house and later on was arrested.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 09:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 09:07 IST
"Suspicious" Afghan man sneaks into Pakistan PM's House, arrested
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A "suspicious" Afghan man, who sneaked inside Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's house, was arrested and handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department for interrogation on Saturday, according to Geo News. The Islamabad police has shifted the "suspicious" man to an unknown place, it said.

Security personnel deputed at the PM House reportedly said that the suspect claims to made his way to the PM House by passing through three different paths, reported Geo News, citing sources. Following the arrest, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), police and other security agencies were interrogating the suspect, the report said.

The security agencies have acquired the CCTV footage and are trying to find out how the suspect had entered the highly-secured PM House, the Geo News added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

