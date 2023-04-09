Left Menu

Afghanistan: Farmers fear drop in crop yield in drought-prone areas

A farmer said that wells have been drying up for the past two years and they have not received any help.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 14:46 IST
Afghanistan: Farmers fear drop in crop yield in drought-prone areas
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Some farmers in different provinces of Afghanistan have raised concerns over drought and are not getting the desired yield from their crops, TOLO News reported. Farmers said they fear a fall in their crops like in previous years in regions that are vulnerable to drought. Officials from the Taliban-led Agriculture and Irrigation Ministry have expressed hope that farmers will get rid of drought after the recent rains in Afghanistan, as per the news report. Misbahuhddin Mustaeen, a spokesman for the Taliban-led ministry said that they have prepared for an emergency situation due to drought in Afghanistan. "Droughts are increasing worldwide, but after recent rains in the country, it gave us hope that we would be less vulnerable to this compared to the past," TOLO News quoted Musbahuhddin Mustaeen as saying.

Meanwhile, Astashan, a farmer, said wells have been drying up for the past two years and they have not received any help. Ghulam Ali, a farmer called last year's drought "too much" and added that they were unable to irrigate their land even after 25 days. "Neither from the dam nor from the sea, there is no water for us. Wells have been drying for the past two years, and we are vulnerable. Nobody is helping us," TOLO News quoted Astashan as saying.

The Taliban-led Chamber of Agriculture and Irrigation has termed the lack of water management in recent years as one of the reasons for the increase in drought in Afghanistan. Merwis Haji Zada, deputy of the Chamber of Agriculture and Irrigation, said Afghanistan will not face drought if Qosh Tepa Canal, Kamal Khan Dam, and Kunar Water Canal are built according to standards. According to the chamber's information, Afghanistan receives up to 80 billion cubic meters of water annually from rain and snowfall and its annual usage of water reaches 25 billion cubic meters, according to TOLO News report.

Earlier in March, Afghanistan sought help from the United Nations (UN) amid rising concerns about drought in the war-stricken country, asking the UN to provide storage facilities for wheat, TOLOnews reported. As per the news report, the Taliban-led Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock has urged the UN to help Afghanistan regarding the same and said that it will in turn help the war-torn nation boost its economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023