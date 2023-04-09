Left Menu

Pakistan: Son kills father over domestic dispute in Karachi

The son, according to details, opened fire at his 60-year-old father near the Mahmoodabad Railway track in the limits of Mahmoodabad police station, Karachi. The victim has been identified as Salah Anwar.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 16:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A son killed his father over a domestic dispute in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported, quoting the police. The son, according to details, opened fire at his 60-year-old father near the Mahmoodabad Railway track in the limits of Mahmoodabad police station, Karachi. The victim has been identified as Salah Anwar.

The victim's body has been transferred to Jinnah Hospital for further action. According to police, the accused managed to escape from the scene after the incident, but raids are being carried out at various places for his arrest, ARY News reported.

Police officials quoted a preliminary investigation as saying that Anwar's relations with his sons were not 'good' from the past year and a half after he divorced his wife. The victim and the accused, according to the police, were living in separate houses in the same neighbourhood, and several petitions were received at police station regarding their dispute before the gruesome murder.

On November 3, a man in Karachi murdered father and son over the alleged theft of his wifi password. Qasim threatened the victims, Farooq and his younger son, Haris over alleged theft of his WiFi password and internet service. Haris was a graduate student at Karachi University while his father, Farooq worked at a Steel Mill, ARY News reported.

Business Brecorder recently reported that amid the depreciation of the value of Pakistani rupee, street crime increased in Pakistan, especially in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The rise in street crime is a symptom of a deeper malaise in Pakistan's society, stemming from growing inequality, poverty and unemployment.

In Pakistan, there are some gangs that are becoming unchallenged. For instance, Karachi, the country's largest urban centre, where some statistics claim the rate of street crime has come down from its peak some years back. But it is there nonetheless. (ANI)

