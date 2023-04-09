Left Menu

PTI chairman Imran Khan to present white paper against Pakistan govt's performance

According to sources, Khan will via a video link address, issue a white paper on the country's economic situation.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:12 IST
PTI chairman Imran Khan to present white paper against Pakistan govt's performance
PTI Chief Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be presenting a white paper against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government's performance over the last three years, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. According to sources, Khan will via a video link address, issue a white paper on the country's economic situation.

He will then compare his government's performance with that of the PDM setup, which he blames for the looming threat of default. According to ARY News, the PTI is highly critical of the economic performance of its rivals, the parties in the coalition government, accusing them of derailing the country ever since it was ousted from power in April last year.

The party has continuously lashed out at the ruling alliance for making the wrong economic decisions. Yesterday, Khan criticised the PML-N supremo, saying that a coward cannot become a leader but becomes Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI chief while addressing party workers, and activists who had gathered at Zaman Park for iftar, stated that he is not an Islamic scholar and has learned everything from his life. Khan said that no country in the world has experienced a revolution comparable to the one brought by the Prophet Muhammad. He cited the Battle of Badr and Khalid Bin Waleed's leadership as proof that only free people, not slaves, stand for freedom, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan on Friday expressed his concern about the government's actions, stating that they are making a mockery of Pakistan abroad. "The dangerous ruling buffoons don't realise the damage they are doing to Pak's image abroad by sham FIRs & absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms 'Dirty Harry' & 'psycopath'! They are making a mockery of Pakistan," tweeted Khan.

He also warned that foreign investors may be getting a troubling message after the Pakistani government's decision to not accept the Supreme Court's decision in the Punjab polls delay case. "Also, what msg is being sent to foreign investors when govt itself is not accepting SC decisions? Investors need security of contracts & that means faith in judicial system. What confidence can they have when govt itself casting aside SC orders? This happens in a banana republic," he tweeted.

Khan's comments came after the federal government demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial step down, claiming that his position had become "controversial" after Justice Athar Minallah's note in the case. Justice Minallah stated that the Supreme Court's suo motu notice over the delay in the announcement of provincial assembly elections was dismissed by a majority 4-3 ruling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023