Left Menu

World Bank, IMF chiefs to discuss complex challenges facing global economy

Building Resilience and Reshaping Development''.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:43 IST
World Bank, IMF chiefs to discuss complex challenges facing global economy
World Bank president David Malpass (Image: Twitter/David Malpass). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], April 9 (ANI/WAM): World Bank Group President David Malpass and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will on Monday kick off the Spring Meetings with a discussion on the complex challenges facing the global economy. The 2023 Spring Meetings will be held in Washington, D.C., from April 10-16 under the theme "The Way Forward: Building Resilience and Reshaping Development''.

Three years since the pandemic started, uncertainties and risks still weigh heavily on the global economy, according to the World Bank. Stubborn inflation, the cost-of-living crisis, and slower growth affects all of us, but especially hurts the poor and most vulnerable. Record-high debt is holding back developing countries, and the effects of climate change are threatening lives and livelihoods around the world.

On top of all this, the crisis in Ukraine and geopolitical fragmentation make international coordination even more challenging. This conversation will explore how to better finance global public goods and address these challenges together.

The 2023 Spring Meetings bring together government officials from the IMF and WBG's member states, observers and representatives of international, regional and economic organisations, as well as central bank governors and representatives of civil society organisations. Additionally, senior officials from the private sector, financial institutions, banks, members of parliaments, shura councils, and academics will participate in the Spring Meetings. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023