Left Menu

Tunisia's tourism receipts up 64 pc, rake in over 1 billion dinar in Q1 2023

Tunisia's Cumulative tourist revenues exceeded the 1 billion-dinar milestone in Q1 of 2023, climbing 64 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to data published by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:43 IST
Tunisia's tourism receipts up 64 pc, rake in over 1 billion dinar in Q1 2023
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], April 9 (ANI/WAM): Tunisia's Cumulative tourist revenues exceeded the 1 billion-dinar milestone in Q1 of 2023, climbing 64 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to data published by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT). Cumulative labour income also saw an 8.5 per cent increase, reaching 1.9 billion dinars, against 1.7 billion dinars at the end of March 2022, Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported quoting the BCT.

Likewise, external debt services surged 23 per cent, reaching 2.4 billion dinars during the first three months of the current year. However, net foreign exchange assets dropped from 22.7 billion dinars, or 122 days of imports at the beginning of April 2022, to nearly 22.1 billion dinars, the equivalent of 95 days of imports on Friday, April 7.

The overall volume of refinancing exceeded 16.5 billion dinars as of March 7, 2023, up 46.8 per cent, compared to the same period in 2022. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023