Tunisia's tourism receipts up 64 pc, rake in over 1 billion dinar in Q1 2023

Dubai [UAE], April 9 (ANI/WAM): Tunisia's Cumulative tourist revenues exceeded the 1 billion-dinar milestone in Q1 of 2023, climbing 64 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to data published by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT). Cumulative labour income also saw an 8.5 per cent increase, reaching 1.9 billion dinars, against 1.7 billion dinars at the end of March 2022, Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported quoting the BCT.

Likewise, external debt services surged 23 per cent, reaching 2.4 billion dinars during the first three months of the current year. However, net foreign exchange assets dropped from 22.7 billion dinars, or 122 days of imports at the beginning of April 2022, to nearly 22.1 billion dinars, the equivalent of 95 days of imports on Friday, April 7.

The overall volume of refinancing exceeded 16.5 billion dinars as of March 7, 2023, up 46.8 per cent, compared to the same period in 2022. (ANI/WAM)

