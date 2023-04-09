Left Menu

Germany: Hamburg residents warned of smoke, toxins in air after fire breaks out in warehouse

As per a video circulating on social media, the warehouse engulfed in flames early on Sunday morning with smoke billowing into the sky.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 20:19 IST
Germany: Hamburg residents warned of smoke, toxins in air after fire breaks out in warehouse
Hamburg warehouse fire (Source: Twitter/@Spriter99880). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Residents in the German city of Hamburg have been warned of heavy smoke and possible toxins in the air after a major fire broke out at a warehouse, CNN reported. As per a video circulating on social media, the warehouse engulfed in flames early on Sunday morning with smoke billowing into the sky.

"Smoke gases and chemical components in the air caused by a warehouse fire can affect breathing. The cloud of smoke is moving towards the city centre!" an alert from the Hamburg fire department said, according to CNN. A police spokesperson said that some 140 people have been evacuated.

According to local news outlet NDR, local residents have been instructed to close their windows and doors. A fire department spokesperson told NDR, "The inner city of Hamburg has gone completely dark."

It is not clear yet what caused the fire. Germany's national railway company, Deutsche Bahn, said trains between Hamburg and the nearby town of Buchen have been suspended due to the incident.

Trains between Hamburg and Berlin are also facing delays of up to 90 minutes, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

