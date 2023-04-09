Pak court approves one-day physical remand of PTI leader in sedition case

In a case involving terrorism and sedition, a local court in Islamabad allowed on Sunday the one-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur and ordered police to present him in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) the following day, Geo News reported. As numerous cases were filed against him by the Islamabad and Punjab Police, Gandapur was initially detained by Dera Ismail Khan police on Thursday.

Notably, a case against him was then filed at the Golra Police Station in the federal capital, and he was subsequently turned over to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday. The prosecution informed the court at the beginning of the session that Gandapur needed to take a test and that the police needed to gather evidence.

According to the prosecutor, who read out the FIR against the PTI leader, Gandapur discussed the attack on Islamabad in the recording that was connected to the case. He claimed that the former lawmaker made a threat to arm himself against the police, Geo News reported. The prosecutor stated, "This was a part of the attack on the judicial complex," adding that all of the offences included in the FIR were serious in nature and were not subject to bail.

Babar Awan, the attorney for Gandapur, then started arguing. He claimed that the fact that the FIR included the date and time but not the police or the offender was extremely significant. Awan enquired about the investigations as well, as Gandapur had been in police custody for a day. In order for the PTI leader to appear in an ATC, the attorney asked the court to place him on remand for just 24 hours, Geo News reported. (ANI)

