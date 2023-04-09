Left Menu

US: 2 Wisconsin police officers killed in exchange of gunfire

40 p.m. local time in the village of Cameron, Wisconsin.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 22:51 IST
US: 2 Wisconsin police officers killed in exchange of gunfire
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Two Wisconsin police officers were killed while exchanging gunfire with a driver on Saturday, Fox News reported. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a Chetek Police officer conducted a traffic stop just before 3:40 p.m. local time in the village of Cameron, Wisconsin.

During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged, striking the Chetek Police officer and a Cameron Police officer. Both officers were pronounced dead at the scene. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release that there was no threat to the public following the shooting.

According to the release, the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting with the assistance of the Barron County Sheriff's Office, Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist, Fox News reported. After the probe is concluded, investigative reports will be turned over to the Barron County District Attorney.

Other law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin have expressed their condolences following the deaths of the two police officers. The Hudson Police Department, Oconto County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee Fire Honor Guard and Village of East Troy Police Department all posted messages of support on social media. "It is with heavy hearts, we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today. Rest easy, we have the watch from here," the Hudson Police Department wrote in a tweet, Fox News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023