Left Menu

Pak Army soldier, 2 terrorists killed in separate encounters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two terrorists and a Pakistan Army soldier were killed in two separate gunfightsSouth and North Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Sunday citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 22:52 IST
Pak Army soldier, 2 terrorists killed in separate encounters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two terrorists and a Pakistan Army soldier were killed in two separate gunfights in South and North Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Sunday citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists took place on Saturday in the Razmak area of the North Waziristan district. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

In the general area of Karama in the South Waziristan District of Pakistan, the second encounter took place. One terrorist was killed during the exchange of gunfire, and Naik Fazal Janan, a 32-year-old soldier from district Hangu in the Kohat Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was also killed, ARY News reported.

"Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of brave soldiers only further strengthen their resolve," the ISPR added, according to ARY News. Such incidents of terrorism are on surge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan due to deteriorated law and order. Last month as well, a Pakistan Army soldier was reportedly killed during a firefight with terrorists in the vicinity of the Mir Ali North Waziristan district, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023