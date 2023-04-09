Left Menu

Israel facing challenging security situation on several fronts: PM Netanyahu

Israel is in the midst of a challenging security situation that is complicated on several fronts, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the heads of Gaza border communities in a Sunday afternoon call, the Jerusalem Post reported.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 23:01 IST
Israel facing challenging security situation on several fronts: PM Netanyahu
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel is in the midst of a challenging security situation that is complicated on several fronts, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the heads of Gaza border communities in a Sunday afternoon call, the Jerusalem Post reported. In the call, Netanyahu stressed the final word has not yet been said, promising the local council heads, whose residents last week suffered barrages of rockets from the Gaza Strip, that issues with protective infrastructure in the area will be addressed.

The past weekend has seen a worrying rise in the amount of terror-based crime across Israel, with 23 terror incidents recorded throughout the weekend, Maariv reported. This is in contrast to four incidents recorded last weekend, the Jerusalem Post reported. In addition, the IDF conducted airstrikes in the Damascus area early Sunday morning after six rockets were fired in two waves toward the Golan Heights overnight, following earlier waves of rockets from Lebanon and the Strip.

Israel can't compromise on settlers' security, West Bank council heads tell Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Israel's government must not compromise on the security of Israelis in settlements across the West Bank, 14 heads of local councils in the Judea and Samaria region told Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in a Saturday evening discussion, the Jerusalem Post reported.

"We will not allow compromising on the security of 500,000 residents," the Yesha council members said. "Now is the time to increase settlement across Judea and Samaria, including taking actual, immediate steps" to achieve that, they told Smotrich.

Smotrich agreed to several demands made by the local council heads, including the establishment of checkpoints near settlements, the launch of an operation to collect stolen weaponry used by terrorist organizations and actions to improve the infrastructure and construction of settlements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

 United Kingdom
2
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
3
"Good to see CSK win", Suresh Raina after Chennai's win against Mumbai Indians

"Good to see CSK win", Suresh Raina after Chennai's win against Mumbai India...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; US FDA identifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023