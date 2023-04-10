Left Menu

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck 86 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Monday.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck 86 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 8:23 am IST.

The earthquake hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad at a depth of 150 kilometres. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the National Centre for Seismology stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 08:23:03 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.34, Depth: 150 Km ,Location: 86km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

Further details are awaited. Earlier on April 2, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 103 km east south-east of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 4:33 pm and struck at a depth of 103 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 02-04-2023, 16:33:01 IST, Lat: 36.87 & Long: 71.68, Depth: 130 Km, Location: 103km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS wrote in a tweet. (ANI)

