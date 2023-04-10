Year after Imran Khan ousted as Pakistan PM, ruling coalition govt, PTI trade barbs

A year after Imran Khan was ousted as the Pakistan's Prime Minister, the country's coalition government and the former premier-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party traded charges over who was responsible for pushing the country to the brink of an economic collapse. On Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry extended his felicitations to the country for "having rid itself of the PTI's reign", according to The Express Tribune.

"I congratulate you on attaining freedom from those who emptied the national treasury and left the nation hungry," he said, adding "from those who stole the public mandate and the traitors who set up minefields in the path of the economy". "I congratulate you on a year of freedom from the cruel predators who usurped media freedoms, from thieves of wheat, sugar, ghee, medicines, fertilisers, electricity and gas," he added.

Meanwhile, various PTI leaders slammed the current government and said that Pakistan has completed a year of "worst fascist" rule. Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said "One year of Pakistan's worst fascist junta, the long dark night that came to end the bright (future) of Pakistan a year ago is still imposed today."

He also expressed hope that "in a few days' time this night will end and power will be transferred to the people". Meanwhile, another party leader, Shireen Mazari said that "the fascism being spread since the last year is unacceptable and people have sent this clear message repeatedly to Imported government and its handlers".

Terming the one year of Khan's ouster " April Black Day", PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said, "Never in history of Pakistan has the growth rate reduced by tenfold in a single year as it has done after the regime change conspiracy. Never in history has Pakistan seen the level of inflation as it has seen in last one year." "Today's Date One Year Ago Karachi This is the spirit of the nation which cannot be suppressed despite all oppression," he said in another tweet.

Imran Khan was voted out of power as he lost the trust vote mandated by the Supreme Court's ruling past midnight of April 9. As many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent during the voting.

The ouster followed a long struggle by opposition parties to remove the Imran Khan government from power. (ANI)

