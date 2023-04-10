Left Menu

Saudi Arabia receives flag to host FEI World Cup Finals 2024

The FEI World Cup, an annual international competition among the world's best show-jumping horses and riders, will be held for the first time in the Middle East in Riyadh next year.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 18:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 10 (ANI/WAM): The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has received the flag of the FEI World Cup Finals that Riyadh will host in April 2024. The Kingdom received the flag during the FEI World Cup Finals 2023 held from April 4-8 in Omaha, Nebraska, USA, according to Saudi News Agency (SPA). The FEI World Cup, an annual international competition among the world's best show-jumping horses and riders, will be held for the first time in the Middle East in Riyadh next year.

Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah, President of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation, expressed his pride in the Kingdom hosting the championship for the first time in the Middle East. He stressed that hosting this global event is a result of unconditional support provided by wise leadership and the follow-up of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Minister of Sports. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

