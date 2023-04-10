Left Menu

Pakistan: 4 killed, at least 15 injured in explosion in Quetta

Four people were killed and at least 15 injured after a blast took place near a police vehicle in Pakistan's Quetta on Monday, Geo News reported.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 18:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Four people were killed and at least 15 injured after a blast took place near a police vehicle in Pakistan's Quetta on Monday, Geo News reported. The blast occurred in Quetta's Shahrah-e-Iqbal area and several cars and motorcycles in the vicinity were damaged.

Bodies of all the deceased have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, hospital administration said, as per Geo News. A minor girl was also among those killed in the explosion. Further details awaited. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

