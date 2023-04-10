Ajit Doval, Vietnamese counterpart reiterate commitment to deepen strategic partnership between the two countries

Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of India held dialogues on bilateral security cooperation with his Vietnamese counterpart in New Delhi on Monday, a joint press release of the Ministry of External Affairs stated. The delegation-level meeting was attended by General Ph. To Lam, Politburo Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and Minister of Public Security of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the official release stated.

The delegation from Vietnam was on an India visit, on the invitation of Ajit Doval, KC, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of India from April 9 to 10, according to the joint press release. The leaders reiterated the commitment on both sides further to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and enhance the linkages on strategic, security and defence matters, contributing to maintaining peace, prosperity and stability of both countries, the region and the world at large.

They noted the discussions held during the Second India- Vietnam Deputy Ministerial Security Dialogue held in September 2022 in New Delhi and agreed to strengthen the ongoing cooperation in exchanges, capacity building and training of officials from the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam. The leaders further reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security and freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific Region. Both sides also emphasized the importance of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They reaffirmed their belief that any differences must be resolved peacefully by respecting international law, without resorting to threats, aggression or the unilateral or forceful change in the status quo. They also exchanged views on the recent developments in their respective regions.

Notably, Nityanand Rai, Minister of State of Home Affairs called on General Ph To Lam. The official release said the Vietnamese Minister of Public Security also called Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)