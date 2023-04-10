Dubai logs over AED1.5 billion in realty transactions

Dubai's real estate market recorded 572 sales transactions worth AED1.18 billion on Monday, in addition to 89 mortgage deals totalling AED310.59 million, and 17 gift deals amounting to AED17.44 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 538 villas and apartments worth AED966.85 million, and 34 land plots worth AED211.26 million.

The mortgages included 74 villas and apartments worth AED283.25 million and 15 land plots valued at AED27.34 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.5 billion.

