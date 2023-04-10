Left Menu

Foreign diplomats dance in traditional attire at Meenakshi Lekhi's Baisakhi party

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday hosted a Baisakhi party for foreign diplomats in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 23:17 IST
Foreign diplomats dance in traditional attire at Meenakshi Lekhi's Baisakhi party
MoS Meenakshi Lekhi's Baisakhi party (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday hosted a Baisakhi party for foreign diplomats in Delhi. During the event, the diplomats are seen dancing to drum beats while donning traditional attires.

Baisakhi marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh and is traditionally celebrated annually on April 13 and sometimes April 14. The day is seen as a celebration of the spring harvest primarily in Northern India. Lekhi while addressing a seminar on the "Constitution of India" MoS Lekhi on Tuesday said that India is a secular country as enshrined in the Indian Constitution, and it is a lesson for many other countries where Hinduism is not even recognised.

"We have more than 1.4 billion people, and that's going to have its own cost. But with all that cost, I must say secularism as enshrined in the constitution of India is a lesson to many other countries where Hinduism is not even recognized as a religion. I, as a Hindu, have a problem," Lekhi said. "I mean, 66-plus odd countries do not recognize Hinduism as a religion, and they are battering me right, left and centre, saying, oh, it's a non-secular country. So I think people need to understand and appreciate how India has pulled through the challenges, and those challenges are being met," she added.

In the seminar, she also stated that India is a secular country where maximum number of people who are followers of Hinduism live. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
2
Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

 Cyprus
3
Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearance in court

Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearan...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023