Pakistan: Sindh Transport Association raises concern about enforced disappearance of VP

United Sindh Goods Transport Association's office-bearers have urged the governor and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to help recover the organisation's senior vice president, Raees Qureshi, who was picked up by police in plain clothes on Thursday, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported. Qureshi's whereabouts are not known since his abduction.

Khalid Bandhani, Sher Mohammad Bandhani and others, along with the missing transport operator's brother Sajid Qureshi, while speaking at a press conference at the local press club, claimed that at around 1 am on April 6, policemen picked up Raees Qureshi and since then his whereabouts remained unknown. Sajid Qureshi, narrating the details, claimed that some people in civvies along with some others in police uniforms took away his brother.

He said employees of Raees Qureshi were present when two of the police personnel talked to him and asked him that to accompany them. Raees walked towards a double cabin vehicle parked at some distance and he was made to board it, Sajid added, according to Dawn. He said a surf vehicle, a double cabin Revo, and two police mobiles were parked outside the office of Raees Qureshi during the episode. Sajid said he later approached several police stations but no one present there gave proper replies to his question about his brother's whereabouts.

Sajid in reply to a question from the journalists, denied his brother's link with Mainpuri trade. Dawn reported that the association's office-bearers and Sajid also held a protest demonstration outside the press club against the alleged enforced disappearance of Raees Qureshi. (ANI)

