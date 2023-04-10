Left Menu

Kabul govt hospital faces shortage of specialist doctors, equipment

"We need machinery for examinations which is not available in our hospital, like MRI, but this service is not available in our hospital."

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 23:29 IST
Kabul govt hospital faces shortage of specialist doctors, equipment
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Officials at the government hospital in Kabul have said they are facing a shortage of specialist doctors and equipment, Pakistan-based TOLO News reported. Deputy head of the Children's Health Hospital, Mohammad Iqbal Sediqi, said: "We need machinery for examinations which is not available in our hospital, like MRI, but this service is not available in our hospital."

A doctor at the hospital said the emergency section of this hospital only has ten beds for patients and for this reason most of the time patients do not receive emergency services. Abdul Khaliq Elyas another doctor said: "Patients come here with an emergency situation but due to a shortage of beds we can't take care of all patients."

As per TOLO News, two-year-old Shegufe has been suffering from measles and she is now hospitalized in the emergency unit. Shegufeh's physician Dawlat Hussain Afzali said: "We keep the patient in the emergency unit for five days and after their health becomes better, we transfer the patient to another unit."

The Ministry of Public Health under the caretaker Taliban regime said that efforts to increase human and technical capacities in hospitals are continuing. "The Ministry of Public Health has worked for all units in the last year. We bring machines for electroscope surgery, which were not in government hospitals before. It has been activated in some hospitals," said Sharafat Zaman, spokesman for the Taliban-led Public Health Ministry of Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
2
Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

 Cyprus
3
Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearance in court

Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearan...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023