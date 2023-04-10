Left Menu

Pakistan: 1 terrorist killed in exchange of fire with security forces in KP

A terrorist and a security official were killed in an exchange of fire in separate clashes in North and South Waziristan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Sunday, according to Dawn.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 23:52 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
A terrorist and a security official were killed in an exchange of fire in separate clashes in North and South Waziristan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Sunday, according to Dawn. According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, an exchange of fire occurred between security forces and militants in the Razmak district of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The security forces engaged the militants effectively and killed one of them. According to the ISPR, weapons and ammunition were recovered during the operation. A terrorist was killed in the second shootout, which occurred in the Karama area of South Waziristan.

"Naik Fazal Janan, the resident of District Hangu, embraced martyrdom after gallantly fighting," the ISPR statement said, adding that a sanitization operation was underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, Dawn reported. Deteriorated law and order situation has become a regular affair in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier on March 10, five terrorists were killed during IBOs in North and South Waziristan districts., reported Dawn. (ANI)

