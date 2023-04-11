Left Menu

Pak human rights body raises alarm over abysmal human rights situation in Balochistan

It noted that Balochistan faces mounting public frustration pertaining to enforced disappearances, economic exclusion, curbs on press freedom, misgovernance and allegations of political manipulation by the establishment.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 08:49 IST
Pak human rights body raises alarm over abysmal human rights situation in Balochistan
Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) raised alarm over the abysmal human rights situation in Balochistan. It noted that Balochistan faces mounting public frustration pertaining to enforced disappearances, economic exclusion, curbs on press freedom, misgovernance and allegations of political manipulation by the establishment.

A fact-finding mission led by HRCP in October 2022 has observed a palpable sense of anger among ordinary citizens, many of whom went so far as to refer to Balochistan as a 'colony' of the state during meetings with the organisation, HRCP reported. The mission comprised senior journalist and HRCP Treasurer Husain Naqi, vice-chair HRCP Balochistan Habib Tahir, staff members Maheen Pracha, Fareed Shahwani and Ghani Parwaz, and journalist Akbar Notezai.

The team spoke to a wide range of civil society members, including human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists, and members of the fishing community, as well as political leaders and members of the administration in Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur, and Quetta. The mission is concerned with the state's widespread use of enforced disappearances to muzzle dissent, a grievance echoed in numerous conversations.

This discontent has been compounded by the extensive presence of paramilitary check-posts, which citizens say has cultivated a climate of fear, particularly in Makran, read HRCP report. Additionally, in the midst of a serious economic downturn, the resource-rich province continues to be deprived of its fair share of revenues from large development projects, added the report.

The mission also observed that the absence of a healthy legal trading ecosystem between Balochistan and neighbouring countries has exacerbated poverty levels in the province. Among other recommendations, the mission calls for an immediate halt to unwarranted interference in Balochistan's political affairs by the establishment, accountability for perpetrators of enforced disappearances and legislation by the Balochistan Assembly to protect the security and independence of the province's media professionals.

The mission strongly felt that the Haq Do Tehreek's long-standing demands for basic amenities must be met, while any ongoing or planned projects under CPEC should not impinge on the Gwadar fishing community's source of livelihood. The mission also believed that the legitimate grievances of the Pashtun population, particularly those around unequal representation in the provincial legislature, must be given a fair hearing by all political stakeholders.

Given the devastating impact of the floods in parts of Balochistan, the mission also underscored the need for a consistent and empowered local government able to develop early warning systems, evacuation plans and community sanctuaries with stockpiles of emergency supplies in conjunction with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023