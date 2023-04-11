Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar launches 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' in Uganda

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched the 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' of Varanasi during his three-day visit to Uganda.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 08:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 08:53 IST
EAM Jaishankar launches 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' in Uganda
EAM Jaishankar launches 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' in Uganda (Image Credit: Jaishankar's twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uganda

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday launched the 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' of Varanasi, during his visit to Uganda's Kampala. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Uganda, appreciated the initiatives of Overseas Friends of BJP-Uganda's initiative to contribute to further beautifying the oldest living city in the world.

"Living in a land of the Nile, their commitment to a ghat on the Ganga reflects the confluence of our two cultures. The conservation of Varanasi's heritage underlines the cultural revival of India. This has profound global implications," he said. "Confident that many more members of the Indian community in Uganda will keep visiting Varanasi and continue their efforts for its redevelopment," he added.

Earlier, on Monday, he met Uganda's President Yoweri K Museveni at his farm in Rwakitura and congratulated the country on assuming the chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). "Privileged to call on President @KagutaMuseveni of Uganda at his farm in Rwakitura. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his guidance on furthering our traditional and long-standing ties," tweeted Jaishankar.

He also discussed cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, energy, defence, health, digital and agricultural domains. "Discussed cooperation in trade & investment, infrastructure, energy, defence, health, digital and agricultural domains. Congratulated Uganda on assuming the chairship of the NAM and affirmed our strong coordination at multilateral forums including the United Nations," tweeted Jaishankar.

Uganda was endorsed to chair the Non-Aligned Movement on behalf of Africa for the period from 2022 to 2025. The NAM chair position rotates every three years during summit conferences. The chair of the movement is assisted by both the former and incoming chairs. According to the movement, this structure represents its past, present and future.

During his visit to Uganda, Jaishankar will have delegation-level talks with his Ugandan counterpart as both sides will look forward to enhancing bilateral ties between the two nations. And he is expected to hold talks with Ugandan counterpart General Jeje Odongo and call on the leadership of the country and meet other Ministers, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release on Sunday. From April 13-15, Jaishankar will visit Mozambique. "This will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to the Republic of Mozambique," stated the MEA release.

During the visit, he will meet Mozambique's top leadership and co-chair the 5th Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo. The EAM is expected to meet several other Ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023