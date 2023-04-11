Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova meets MoS Meenakashi Lekhi

Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova met Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi, announcing that the bookshelves and guides under the patronage of First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, will be soon available in India. "Had a fruitful meeting with @M_Lekhi. Briefed Minister on #Ukraine's efforts to fight Russian unprovoked aggression. Discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields, in particular culture. Ukrainian bookshelves and audio guides under patronage of @ZelenskaUA will be available soon in India," Dzhaparova said in a tweet.

Dzhaparova, who arrived in India on Monday, held a meeting with the European Union's delegation to India and heads of mission of EU member states, thanking them for supporting Kyiv. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Emine Dzhaparova called the support in Global South nations vital for Ukraine. She expressed gratitude to the EU's National Institutes Culture in India for arranging the Future Perfect Festival scheduled to be held in Delhi next month.

"Began the day with a meeting at @EU_in_India. Thanked partners for standing with #Ukraine all over the world. support in the #GlobalSouth countries is vital. Grateful to @EUNIC_India for promoting culture & arranging the #FuturePerfect Festival in #Delhi next month," she said in a tweet. In a tweet, the delegation of the European Union to India said the Russian offensive against Ukraine is a "blatant violation of international law". Ever since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, EU nations have been supporting Ukraine and imposing sanctions against Russia.

The delegation of the European Union to India tweeted, "Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister @EmineDzheppar met with EU & Member States Heads of Mission during her visit to India. The Russian aggression against Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, contravening basic tenets of @UN Charter. We continue to stand with Ukraine." On Monday, MEA Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma, held a meeting with Emine Dzhaparova and discussed bilateral engagements and cooperation going forward.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Verma stated, "Pleasure to receive Ukrainian Deputy FM @EmineDzheppar. Perspectives shared. Discussed bilateral engagements and cooperation going forward. Wishing her a good trip. Her first as DFM, but a country she is familiar with." Sharing details regarding her meeting with MEA official, Emine Dzhaparova, in a tweet, wrote, "Pleased to have a meeting with Secretary (West) MFA @SanjayVermalFS in New Delhi. Updated on #Ukraine's efforts to fight #russian unprovoked aggression. Invited to join President Zelenskyy's #PeaceFormula & #GrainFromUkraine initiative. Important to have #India on board."

In her remarks at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) office on Monday, Emine Dzhaparova said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of democracy, dialogue and diversification is very important for Ukraine. "I think that India should be pragmatic in diversifying its energy resources, diversifying military contracts, in diversifying political interaction. And we feel that there is an extraordinary time that we live in. And as my President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, extraordinary times need extraordinary decisions. So of course, Prime Minister Modi with his 3D policy of democracy, dialogue and, to my knowledge, its diversity. I think that this no-era-of-war and strategic application is really, really important," Dzhaparova said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)