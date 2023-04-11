Amid row over Taiwan comments, Macron set to visit Netherlands

French President Emmanuel Macron is all set to visit the Netherlands on Tuesday following his recent visit to China during which he made controversial remarks about Europe's priorities on Taiwan. According to a statement released by the Netherlands Royal House, Macron's visit reaffirm ties between France and Netherlands and will also help to further deepen their cooperation, including joint efforts by the two countries to make Europe stronger, greener and safer.

The French President will be accompanied by his wife Brigitte Macron. Macron had sparked criticism when during his three-day visit to China, he said that Europe should not become a "follower" of either Beijing or Washington and avoid getting involved in any conflict between the two countries over Taiwan.

Meanwhile, during his upcoming visit to the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will officially welcome President and his wife at Dam Square in Amsterdam During his April 11-12 visit President Macron is expected to lay a wreath at the National Monument on Dam Square to commemorate the fallen.

He will visit the States General in The Hague and hold a meeting with Jan Anthonie Bruijn, President of the Senate, and Vera Bergkamp, President of the House of Representatives. The Netherlands King and President Macron will attend a roundtable discussion with CEOs, academics and investors on the importance of strengthening the European ecosystem for deep tech in the context of the European Chips Act and quantum technology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)