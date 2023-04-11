India should prepare to counter China's territorial expansion, says Japanese scholar after Arunachal renaming row

A Japanese scholar has hit out at China for its expansionist policy and the recent announcement of the renaming of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh with an attempt to lay claim to Indian territory. He has also said that India should prepare to counter China's territorial claims. Satoru Nagao, Fellow (non-resident) at Hudson Institute told ANI in an exclusive interview that Beijing's continuous boundary disputes with its neighbours in the sub-continent are a dangerous trend.

"They (China) think that since it is their territory, they have the right to rename it and that is the message they want to send. We understand the message that China wishes to expand its territory in these areas. That's why this is dangerous", said Nagao. The Japanese scholar said that China has made similar claims on the territory in Japan and this is a clear violation of international rules.

He added, "In our area, the Senkaku Island as we call it, the Chinese call it by their own name (Diaoyu Islands) because China wants to send the message that it is their territory and they have the right to rename it. So, renaming is like claiming. It is very dangerous and is a violation of International rules". "So, once China renames it, we may need to prepare for a military conflict and how to deter China's activities. They have a current rule-based order and try to challenge it. China claims any area as its own because that's its tendency and will", he said.

Beijing is not only using its military prowess against its neighbours but money to carry out economic projects like One Belt One Road Initiative to exploit others' territories. Satoru Nagao said, "For China, the most important areas are the coastal cities. That's why it tries to connect the supply chain of energy from the Middle-east. So, China wants to secure these routes."

The scholar while exposing China's expansionist goals, said, "China's weak point is Malacca Strait where the US Navy shows its influence, Indian Navy is stationed in the Andaman and Nicobar territory. China will face serious consequences if it tries to penetrate this route. So, that's why they try to divert the route". He added, "China is creating alternative routes in the Indian Ocean to gain access to the Middle East and Pakistan, passing through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Xinjiang. There is another route from Myanmar to China, crossing the Malaysian Peninsula, the South China Sea and Cambodia. That's why from China's perspective, this route is very important to gain access to energy resources in the Middle East".

Satoru Nagao said, "This means China will not give up this route. Indeed, Pakistan occupied Kashmir is India's territory and the route will be a violation of India's claim. So, India should prepare for China's territory expansion". New Delhi strongly reacted after China renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh and rejected it outrightly.

The changed names include mountain peaks, rivers and residential areas. (ANI)

