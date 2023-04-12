Left Menu

Dubai Customs introduces metaverse to revolutionise customs leadership development

This forward-thinking approach is a key step towards harnessing the full potential of advanced technologies like Metaverse, which have the power to transform customs operations in unprecedented ways.

Dubai [UAE], April 12 (ANI/WAM): Director-General of Dubai Customs Ahmad Mahboob Musabih has presented the authority's pioneering plan to revolutionise customs leadership development programmes by incorporating cutting-edge "Metaverse" technology. This forward-thinking approach is a key step towards harnessing the full potential of advanced technologies like Metaverse, which have the power to transform customs operations in unprecedented ways.

Dubai Customs is firmly committed to driving innovation and embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance trade operations, stimulate investment in the commercial sector, and advance Dubai's economic agenda. Musabih's bold vision for the future of customs is fully aligned with the ambitious "Dubai Metaverse Strategy" launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, which aims to position Dubai at the forefront of the global Metaverse community and cement its status as one of the world's top ten cities in this field.

By embracing the potential of Metaverse, Dubai Customs is taking a giant leap forward towards a smarter, more efficient, and more innovative future. Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division, explained that the Metaverse training programme focused on providing a detailed explanation of the technology's ability to transform customs operations and provide innovative technological solutions that contribute to increasing customs revenues resulting from digitisation, thereby enhancing Dubai's regional and global position.

The training programme also covered the features and potential challenges of implementing Metaverse in the customs sector, exposing the wider challenges and emphasising the importance of utilising the technology securely. Al Ghafari added that the programme focuses on blending academic and practical learning through three training modules: Innovative Customs Management, Digitisation of Customs Operations, and Agile Leadership. The role played by the Customs Leadership Development Centre in the Human Resources Division was fundamental in supporting the continuity and sustainability of the programme, in collaboration with the University of Dubai.

The programme has graduated 16 inspection managers in its sixth batch, as well as 137 employees in all functional areas during the last five batches. (ANI/WAM)

