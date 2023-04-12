Left Menu

Bhutanese entrepreneur Tshering Dorji focused on mission to create cleaner environment for Bhutan

Despite being the only waste entrepreneur in Trashiyangtse today, Tshering's business has created income-earning opportunities for the local people while making the town much cleaner than it was a few years ago.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 20:28 IST
Bhutanese entrepreneur Tshering Dorji focused on mission to create cleaner environment for Bhutan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Tshering Dorji, Bhutan's young social entrepreneur is driving transformation in Trashiyangtse, The Bhutan Live reported, adding that Tshering remained focused and disciplined in his mission to create a cleaner environment for Bhutan, despite facing criticism and opposition from friends and family. Despite being the only waste entrepreneur in Trashiyangtse today, Tshering's business has created income-earning opportunities for the local people while making the town much cleaner than it was a few years ago. With plans to buy more machines and expand his business, Tshering is eager to do more if given financial support.

Tshering started his waste business in Doksum back in 2009 with an unwavering determination to bring a sustainable business solution to clean up towns. This was despite initial criticism from many who deemed it a bad idea. According to The Bhutan Live, having grown up in Phuentsholing, Tshering was no stranger to the waste business. However, finding investors for his venture proved to be a challenge, until the Loden Foundation provided him with the necessary funding to launch his business in Thimphu.

Although the business did not work out well in Thimphu, Tshering persisted and established a centre in Mongar. While he made money from the business, he found that it wasn't benefiting the community. This prompted him and his wife to become equal partners and take a loan to establish the business in Doksum, where they could make a positive impact on the environment and the community. According to Tshering, waste will remain a problem if the people do not change their mindset and that whole-hearted support from the government is crucial.

Tshering was in recognition of his efforts, awarded the people's choice leader in Bhubaneshwar, India by the International Youth Committee in 2017, and the Asia Inspiration Awards Sri Lanka in the following year. For Tshering, waste management is not just a profit initiative, but a social responsibility to educate people on how to manage their own waste and create a better environment for all. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPJIMR's 1-year PGPM candidates witness over 170% hike in incoming salaries, with a 10% YoY rise in average CTC

SPJIMR's 1-year PGPM candidates witness over 170% hike in incoming salaries,...

 India
2
Qualcomm and Xiaomi verify meter-level positioning in Xiaomi 12T Pro

Qualcomm and Xiaomi verify meter-level positioning in Xiaomi 12T Pro

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Teva, Viatris win U.S. appeal in patent fight over Parkinson's drug; Novavax cut $50 million in costs, plans to slash more, CEO says and more

Health News Roundup: Teva, Viatris win U.S. appeal in patent fight over Park...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA mandates new safety warnings for opioid pain medicines; Ghana first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: FDA mandates new safety warnings for opioid pain medici...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023