India uniquely positioned to play constructive role at this time of divided world, says UN resident coordinator

By Ayushi Agarwal India is uniquely positioned at this time of the divided world to play a very constructive and positive role in bringing together countries, said UN resident coordinator, Shombi Sharp, here on Wednesday.

The UN resident coordinator made the above remarks while talking to ANI at a conference by Global India Insights. Speaking further about his expectations from India's G20 Presidency, Shombi Sharp told ANI, "Expectations remain very high and that India has set goals of ambitious, inclusive, action-oriented G20," and 'India is delivering on that.'

"It has been an incredible experience. We saw that in the amazing parts of the country. I think the discussions are very timely. India is uniquely positioned at this time of the divided world to play a very constructive and positive role in bringing together countries", Sharp added. India's G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla also addressed the conference and spoke about the global situation and the timeline in which India has assumed its G20 Presidency.

Highlighting and stressing the meaning and definition of "inclusivity", he said that "It has a different connotation to it which is also why India today focuses on keeping its very first objective under its presidency to bring the world together for a noble cause." He added, "Developing nations like India, and Indonesia, harness the power of bringing attention towards the concerns of Global South. India strongly aims to become a developed nation by 2047."

He also highlighted how India has by far invited most of the South African Nations like Nigeria and Ecuador to enhance the dialogues and discussions over common issues of concern and to voice the South Cooperation and has also invited nations as per their expertise and interests in certain subjects. Denmark joined the discussions related to the India Ocean Region and Nepal is interested in joining us for economic and financial inclusion deliberations. Meanwhile, Ina Krisnamurthi, Indonesian Envoy to India, who was also present at the conference, told ANI, "Completing around four-and-a-half-months to its G20 Presidency, interesting dynamics have been happening and India will strive and thrive in its G20 Presidency."

"Four months have gone and it has been very interesting dynamics happening. Over and over again I can say that India will strive and thrive in its presidency. Many achievements have already done by India in the issue of digital and energy transition and many other issues, essentially when India put forward the principle of inclusivity in its presidency. So, we are so looking forward to what India can do", said the Indonesian Envoy. Speaking further about the last G20 ministerial meeting held where there couldn't be a consensus, the Envoy said that we should not lose any hope and optimism because past meetings cannot define what is going to be the result and outcome of the summit.

"During our presidency, we kind of focus on the summit itself. I believe in India also. So, yes there is no consensus during the past meetings so far but we should not lose any hope and optimism because the past meetings cannot define what is going to be the result and outcome of the summit", said the Envoy. The recently held G-20 Finance Ministers' meeting in Bangalore could not come up with a communique. As the chair of the G-20 meeting, India came with a Chair's summary. While the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting held in March too was unable to agree to a joint communique over sharp differences on the Russia-Ukraine war between the US-led West on one side and Russia-China on the other.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1 last year. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 this year. (ANI)

