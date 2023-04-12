Sindh govt should begin some grand operation to restore rule of law, usher in peace across Sindh: Report

The Sindh government and law keeping machinery should go beyond its customary statements and begin some grand operation to restore rule of law to usher in peace across Sindh, according to an editorial in Pakistan-based Sindhi newspaper Daily Kawish. According to Daily Kawish, the grand operation should focus on criminal gangs/groups, their facilitators, and also take strict action against forces involved in Kabila forces, dacoits and criminal gangs in cities and it should also be ensured that minorities have a sense of total safety.

There is a growing crime culture in Sindh's main cities including Karachi. There is a dacoit menace in northern Sindh and the more recent Kabila clashes, more particularly one claiming the life of a foreign-returned professor, Ajmal, last week. Minorities in Sindh are being subjected to harassment as evident by the recent killing of two noted Hindu doctors in Sindh.

There have also been reports on social media in the midst of all this about Sindhi Hindus leaving/migrating from Sindh, thus conveying that traditions of harmony amongst people do not exist any longer and also conveying that Sindhis are not safe in their own Sindh, according to Daily Kawish. Recently, the bodies of two minor children with torture marks were found in a trunk from a house in ADC colony, in Sindh's Jacobabad, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

As per police officials, two children, a seven and an eight-year-old were tortured and killed by some unknown person in the ADC colony. The neighbours in a statement said that the parents of the deceased boys were at work and after returning home, they couldn't find the kids at home.

The mother after searching for hours, opened the trunk and found the bodies of eight-year-old Shabir and seven-year-old Owais, as per ARY News. The bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem and the local police started searching for the accused murderers and started an investigation. (ANI)

