Bhutan and its focus on Gross National Happiness

Bhutan, known for its focus on Gross National Happiness (GNH), has always put forward a unique approach to addressing the country's economic progress with environmental sustainability and social harmony, according to Bhutan Live.

ANI | Updated: 13-04-2023 07:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 07:37 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Bhutan

Bhutan, known for its focus on Gross National Happiness (GNH) has always put forward a unique approach to addressing the country's economic progress with environmental sustainability, social harmony, according to Bhutan Live. One of the primary reasons why the nation is able to focus on the happiness of the people is due to its inclination towards Gross National Happiness (GNH) as an alternative measure to GDP.

Bhutan has always presented a distinct view of progress in a world that is increasingly centred on materialism and economic expansion at the price of the environment and social well-being. According to Bhutan Live's report, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has set out on an ambitious mission to reshape the nation through education, government, and infrastructure initiatives while upholding the country's emphasis on happiness and sustainable development.

Moreover, the King is also concerned about the welfare of its people as it works to address rising youth unemployment rates and a growing emigration of young people from Bhutan to other nations (20.9 per cent), the report revealed. His plan for Bhutan includes a number of initiatives, including the new youth volunteer programme "Desuung" (Guardians of Peace), the Bhutan Baccalaureate, administrative and governmental changes, new tourism regulations, and ideas for a connectivity and digital technology hub, Bhutan Live reported.

The Desuung programme strives to provide Bhutan's youth with knowledge, training, and a feeling of civic duty so they can support the growth of their country. Another important component of Wangchuk's transformational programme is adjustments to the governance and bureaucratic structures of Bhutan.

These changes are meant to increase accountability and openness while streamlining decision-making procedures and public service delivery, Bhutan Live reported. (ANI)

