Left Menu

North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea of Japan, says S. Korea

Following its ongoing unwillingness to respond to what were formerly daily cross-border communications, North Korea on Thursday fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency said citing the South Korean military.

ANI | Updated: 13-04-2023 07:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 07:44 IST
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea of Japan, says S. Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Following its ongoing unwillingness to respond to what were formerly daily cross-border communications, North Korea on Thursday fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea of Japan on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency said citing the South Korean military. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, they discovered the launch. However, they did not go into further detail about it as the investigation is underway.

Tensions increased on Tuesday as state media in the North claimed that leader Kim Jong-un had called for strengthening his nation's military deterrence in a more "practical and offensive" way, Yonhap News Agency reported. Moreover, the Japanese government said the North Korean missile could be heading towards Japan as Pyongyang fired an unspecified missile in the East Sea amid rising tensions with Seoul and Washington.

Japan has warned that a North Korean missile has possibly come down in Hokkaido Prefecture or in the waters nearby, NHK World reported. It is advising residents of the prefecture and the nearby areas to seek safety right away. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
2
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
3
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023