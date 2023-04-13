Left Menu

Pak: Special branch officer shot by unidentified attackers in Lahore

Near the Sherpao Bridge in Lahore's Gulberg, an official of the Special Branch of the Police was allegedly shot at and hurt by unidentified attackers, Dawn reported.

ANI | Updated: 13-04-2023 07:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 07:44 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Around the Sherpao Bridge in Gulberg on Tuesday, an official of the Special Branch of the Punjab Police was allegedly shot at and hurt by automobile riders.

Dawn reported citing the police that the passengers in the car had a heated argument with Imran and Sabir, two Special Branch police officers, over a trivial topic. Following the argument, the assailants opened fire and injured Imran and fled the scene, abandoning their car on the road. The special branch officer, Imran who was shot at the scene was shifted to the hospital later.

Police as soon as they reached the place of the incident started an investigation. The assailants are yet to be arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

