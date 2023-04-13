Left Menu

No possibility of missile falling on or near Hokkaido, says Japan

Japan has said that there is no longer a possibility of a missile fired by Pyongyang falling in or near Hokkaido, NHK World reported.

ANI | Updated: 13-04-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 07:45 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan has said that there is no longer a possibility of a missile fired by Pyongyang falling in or near Hokkaido, NHK World reported on Thursday. The clarification from the Japanese side has come after it issued an alert soon after North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile on Thursday towards the East Sea.

The government warned that one of the multiple missiles fired by North Korea on Thursday could land in the waters off of Hokkaido by sending out an alarm at 7:55 a.m. and a notification at 7:56 a.m. through its emergency information network systems, reported NHK World. Following the missile launch by Pyongyang, the Japan PMO wrote, "Dedicate maximum effort to gather & analyze information, & provide the public speedy & adequate information. Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, & other assets."

The Prime Minister's Office urged to take all possible measures for precaution, including readiness for contingencies as well. Following its ongoing unwillingness to respond to what were formerly daily cross-border communications, North Korea on Thursday fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea of Japan on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency said citing the South Korean military.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, they discovered the launch. However, they did not go into further detail about it as the investigation is said to be underway. Tensions increased on Tuesday as state media in the North claimed that leader Kim Jong-un had called for strengthening his nation's military deterrence in a more "practical and offensive" way.

According to NHK World, Japan advised residents of the Hokkaido prefecture and the nearby areas to seek safety immediately. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

