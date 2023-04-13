Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolts Indonesia
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 has struck the Tanimbar Islands of Indonesia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.
ANI | Updated: 13-04-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 07:45 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 has struck the Tanimbar Islands of Indonesia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday. The quake occurred in the Indonesian region at 04:37:46 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 70.2 km.
The latitude and longitude were found to be at 6.420°S and 131.152°E respectively, the USGS reported. Over 65 islands make up the Tanimbar Islands, also known as Timur Laut, which are located in Indonesia's Maluku province.
No casualties have been reported as of yet. (ANI)
