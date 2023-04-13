Left Menu

Indian envoy pays courtesy call to Nepal Home Minister, discusses range of bilateral issues

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava made a courtesy call to Nepali Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha to discuss a wide range of issues relating to both nations.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava and Nepal Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha. (Photo: Indian Embassy in Nepal). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava made a courtesy call to Nepal Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha to discuss a wide range of issues relating to both nations. Srivastava reached the office of the Home Minister in Singhadurbar, the administrative capital of Nepal and discussed Nepal PM Parachanda's visit to India, diplomatic relations between India and Nepal, border security and other issues.

Nepal's Deputy as well as Home Minister Shrestha assured the Indian Ambassador about the timely visit of the Nepali Prime Minister and committed to making the diplomatic relationship between the two countries stronger. Likewise, Minister Shrestha also stated that India and Nepal should timely discuss and make plans and hold discussions on border management and controlling cross-border criminal activities.

"Home Minister referring to his recent visit to one of the BOP (Border Out Post) along Indian border stated that both the nations have been carrying out the works along border effectively," an official present in the meeting told ANI. Likewise, Indian Ambassador Srivastava also appraised the Nepali minister that India looks forward to the visit of the Nepali Prime Minister.

The Indian Ambassador also mentioned that both nations should give special focus to security along the borders. "There also was discussion about Nepalgunj- Rupaidiya, Bhairahawa- Sunauli and Dodhara-Chandani Integrated Check post," the official said.

As cordial and close neighbours, India and Nepal have long-standing collaborations in the sphere of education. The capacity-building initiatives and scholarships are a component of India's efforts to help Nepal improve its human resources and advance the socioeconomic well-being of the entire region. (ANI)

