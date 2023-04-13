Left Menu

Business community, political leaders stage protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Local political leaders and people from the business community staged protests in opposition to the entry of several armed men into the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, The News International reported.

ANI | Updated: 13-04-2023 07:46 IST
Local political leaders and people from the business community staged protests in opposition to the entry of several armed men into Tirah valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, The News International reported on Wednesday. Despite the presence of security troops and police, they raised alarm over the patrolling of dozens of armed men, which has caused terror among the local populace.

Maulana Hazrat Khan, Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Insaf, led the protest demonstration, reported The News International. Moreover, Sher Muhammad Afridi, president of the Trader Association of Tirah, and others declared that they would not permit anyone to sour the tranquilly of the Tirah valley. Concerned about the arrival of armed individuals into Bag Maidan, the speakers lamented that although the armed elements were free to roam without restraint, the official institutions had placed strict restrictions on the local population in the name of security, reported The News International.

The law and order of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been in a deteriorated state for a long time. Meanwhile, security in tribal areas has been impacted by the recent wave of terror attacks across the country. Terrorism in Pakistan has been rearing its head again. Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country, especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has worsened, with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country. (ANI)

