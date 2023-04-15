Left Menu

Peru compliments India for giving voice to Global South in G20

Peru on Saturday complimented India for giving voice to the South in the G20 and inviting President Dina Boluarte to participate in the Voice of Global South Summit, held earlier this year.

ANI | Updated: 15-04-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 19:22 IST
Peru compliments India for giving voice to Global South in G20
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Peru on Saturday complimented India for giving voice to the South in the G20 and inviting President Dina Boluarte to participate in the Voice of Global South Summit, held earlier this year, according to a Ministry of External Affairs press release. On Saturday, the 2nd India-Peru Joint Commission Meeting was co-chaired by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) and Ignacio Higueras, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, in New Delhi.

Both sides reviewed their traditionally friendly relations and discussed ways to take forward cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investments, health and pharma, traditional medicines, mines & minerals, energy & renewables, science & technology, agriculture, defence, space, capacity building, education, culture and people to people exchanges, added the release. They also discussed regional and multilateral issues of current relevance and took note of cooperation between the two countries in multilateral forums and international organizations.

Both sides agreed to exchange visits and organize a series of trade, cultural, educational, and other bilateral events as part of the celebrations to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, read the release. Notably, Peru has been in peril and gripped by protests and political intrigue since the ouster of its former president, Pedro Castillo on December 7.

Peru's security forces imposed a 30-day state of emergency on December 14, banning demonstrations, curtailing freedom of movement and allowing police to search homes without a warrant. Dina Boluarte, who served as Castillo's vice-president, was sworn into office on Dec. 7, the same day Castillo was ousted.

She is the country's first female president and was not a high-profile politician before gaining power. She's supported a plan to push up the 2024 elections for president and Congress initially scheduled for 2026. She's also supported judicial investigations into whether security forces acted with excessive force. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023