Embassy urges Indians to postpone Sudan travel, UN Secy condemns clashes

In a tweet, the Indian embassy in Sudan on Saturday wrote, "Indian planning to travel to Sudan should postpone their travel. Please also stay calm and wait for updates."

ANI | Updated: 15-04-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 22:31 IST
Smoke rises near Halfaya Bridge between Omdurman and Khartoum North. (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Amid the ongoing clashes between rival factions of armed forces in Sudan, the Indians planning to travel to Sudan have been urged by the embassy to postpone their plans. Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the United Nations too has strongly condemned the skirmish. The Indian embassy has made an appeal to the Indians to suspend their ongoing plans to travel to Sudan.

In a tweet, the Indian embassy on Saturday wrote, "Indian planning to travel to Sudan should postpone their travel. Please also stay calm and wait for updates." The embassy's warning came in light of clashes between Sudan's army and paramilitary forces.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres has condemned the outbreak of fighting between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces in Sudan. "The Secretary-General calls on the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and initiate a dialogue to resolve the current crisis. Any further escalation in the fighting will have a devastating impact on civilians and further aggravate the already precarious humanitarian situation in the country," the spokesperson for the Secretary-General said.

He called on member states in the region to support efforts to restore order and return to the path of transition. "The Secretary-General is engaging with leaders in the region and reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to support the people of Sudan in their efforts to restore a democratic transition and realize their aspirations for building a peaceful and secure future," the spokesperson for the Secretary-General added.

Clashes were reported between rival factions of armed forces in Sudan, and several gunshots and explosions were witnessed on Saturday morning in various parts of Khartoum, reported New York Times. As the clashes escalated, later in the day, the Sudanese paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed to have gained control of the Presidential Palace.

Many videos were circulated on social media showing armed fighters driving across the runway of the city's international airport, in which heavy gunshots were audible. The Sudanese military, after 18 months of its coup, had promised to cede control to a civilian-led government this month. Yet, the process has been dominated by a rivalry between General al-Burhan and General Hamdan, also known as Hemeti.

The two generals have been openly criticising one another in speeches over the past few months, and they have dispatched reinforcements and armoured vehicles to oppose military camps spread around the city. (ANI)

