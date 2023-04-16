Left Menu

Sindh Police arrests PTI senior leader Ali Haider Zaidi on charges of fraud

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Haider Zaidi was arrested by Sindh Police on Saturday on charges of "fraud and issuing threats," reported Geo News.

PTI Senior Leader Ali Haider Zaidi. (Photo: Twitter//@AliHZaidiPTI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Haider Zaidi was arrested by Sindh Police on Saturday on charges of "fraud and issuing threats," reported Geo News. Zaidi was detained on suspicion of "fraud and sending threats," according to a First Information Report (FIR) that is on file with Geo News.

A city resident named Fazal Elahi had reported a matter to the Ibrahim Hyderi Police Station. The PTI leader's daughter, Sacha Ali Zaidi, said in a video statement that her father has served the country "with great integrity and honesty." "Pakistan has arrested him for standing up for sovereignty and respect of Pakistan. How can Pakistan prosper as a nation if those who stand up for it get arrested," she said, according to Geo News.

Notably, Ali Haider Zaidi was a former federal minister for maritime affairs. He is the President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter. Shireen Mazari, senior vice president of PTI, described the detention as "condemnable and illegal."

Since the government of Imran Khan-led PTI was overthrown by a vote of no-confidence in April of last year, the party's leadership has been involved in various legal disputes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

