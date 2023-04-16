Left Menu

Afghanistan: One child killed, another injured in mine blast

An unexploded device, a war remnant of years of conflict in Afghanistan's southern region went off in Kandahar province on Saturday, killing one child and injuring another, Khaama Press reported citing sources.

An unexploded device, a war remnant of years of conflict in Afghanistan's southern region went off in Kandahar province on Saturday, killing one child and injuring another, Khaama Press reported citing sources. The incident took place on Friday night after the kids discovered the unexploded gadget and started playing with it. In contrast, according to the story, the device detonated, killing a child instantly and critically hurting another.

One child was killed and another was hurt in a mine explosion in Kandahar's Mianshin district, according to Haji Zaid, speaking on behalf of the Taliban-run provincial government on Saturday, Khaama Press reported. A similar event that left one youngster dead and another hurt happened in the province last Sunday.

On the other hand, two toddlers were killed in a different event that happened in the Nahoor area of the Ghazni province in eastern Afghanistan, reported the Afghan news agency. Two youngsters were killed last week when unexploded bombs exploded in the Wardak province of Afghanistan's Sayedabad area.

Unexploded bombs from earlier conflicts have started to appear more frequently across the nation, killing and injuring men, women, and even kids. According to Khaama Press, due to the detonation of unexploded bombs left over from the forty-year civil war, Afghanistan is allegedly still one of the countries in the world with the highest concentration of mines, killing dozens of people each month, including children. (ANI)

