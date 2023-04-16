Int'l community should address challenges in Afghanistan: US Special Envoy

US Special Envoy to Afghanistan Thomas West has called on the International community to address the ongoing problems of the war-torn country and voice out support for dialogue and opposition to armed conflict, according to Khaama Press. West raised concerns regarding Afghanistan at the Afghan Future Thought Forum's gathering in Doha and said that "every Afghan participant at the forum voiced support for dialogue and opposition to armed conflict as a solution to the country's challenges."

The US Special envoy took to Twitter and stated that he attended the Afghan Future Thought Forum's gathering in Doha with heads of mission of key allies and partners on Friday. "I heard both condemnation and support for Taliban conduct and different recommendations for how the international community should address challenges. Every Afghan participant spoke out in favour of dialogue and against using violence to resolve the country's problems," West said, according to Khaama Press.

Afghan men and women from a variety of backgrounds, including economists, human rights activists, former ministers, elders, and Taliban militants, attended the Forum. In a statement, the Afghanistan Future Thought Forum (AFTF), which bills itself as an independent, non-partisan organisation with "Taliban participants," claimed to have examined the main opportunities and difficulties the Afghan people face and to have offered a solution to both the de facto government and the international community, reported Khaama Press.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities. Women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation and health. (ANI)

