Left Menu

Germany to give an early end to nuclear age, shut last reactors down

Taking an exit from atomic power, Germany is set to shut down its last three nuclear reactors in order to manage the energy crisis caused by the Ukraine conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 08:02 IST
Germany to give an early end to nuclear age, shut last reactors down
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Taking an exit from atomic power, Germany is set to shut down its last three nuclear reactors in order to manage the energy crisis caused by the Ukraine conflict, Al Jazeera reported. Germany is bringing an early end to its nuclear age as many Western countries are increasing their investments in atomic energy to lower their emissions.

Berlin finally made good on its promise to permanently abandon nuclear power after Japan's Fukushima accident in 2011 terrified the entire globe by sending radiation gushing into the air. Apparently, the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow disrupted the energy markets, delaying Germany's nuclear exit until this year

However, due to Germany's decision to stop importing Russian fossil fuels as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the full wind-down was postponed from last year to this year. Prices skyrocketed and there were concerns about global energy shortages, but now Germany is optimistic about the petrol supply and the rise of renewable energy sources, reported Al Jazeera. Due to residual concerns about a Cold War battle and nuclear tragedies like Chernobyl in Ukraine, the decision to leave was well received in a nation with a strong anti-nuclear movement.

The anti-nuclear movement's driving force, Greenpeace, hosted a gala to honour the occasion near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. "Finally, nuclear energy belongs to history! Let's make this April 15 a day to remember," the organisation said, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs; Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke and more

Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023