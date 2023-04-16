Left Menu

Pakistan: 8 terrorists in exchange of fire with security officials in KP

Eight terrorists were killed in an exchange for fire with security officials in the Zarmilan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan District on Saturday, Dawn newspaper reported citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Eight terrorists were killed in an exchange for fire with security officials in the Zarmilan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan District on Saturday, Dawn newspaper reported citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media affairs wing stated that two security officials were also killed in the incident.

According to ISPR, two soldiers, a 25-year-old Lance Naik Shoaib Ali, a resident of Parachinar in Kurram district, and 22-year-old Sepoy Rafi Ullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat district were reportedly killed. Terrorists who "remain actively committed in terrorist activities against security personnel and the slaughter of innocent individuals" had their guns and ammo seized, the ISPR said in its release, as per Dawn.

Security personnel killed three terrorists on Tuesday during an IBO in the Loesum area of KP's Bajaur district, whilst on Monday they killed three terrorists during an IBO in KP's Bannu district, Dawn reported. The law and order situation in the nation has gotten worse over the past few months as terrorist organisations carry out assaults virtually unchecked across the nation.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a proscribed militant organisation, has escalated its attacks since negotiations with them ended in November of last year, focusing primarily on the KP police and regions bordering Afghanistan. (ANI)

