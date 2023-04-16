PTI to write letter to Pakistan President Arif Alvi regarding Punjab caretaker govt's tenure

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to write to Pakistan President Arif Alvi over the 90-day constitutional term of the Punjab caretaker government, ARY News reported. PTI senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry will write a letter to Alvi regarding the tenure of the Punjab interim government headed by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, as per the ARY News report. The letter stated that the 90-day constitutional term of the Punjab caretaker government will end on April 22. However, the caretaker setup has not been able to complete its objective during the term.

In the letter, Fawad Chaudhry urged Pakistan President Arif Alvi to send the letter as a reference to the Supreme Court. Furthermore, PTI will request a court order Fawad Chaudhry requested President Arif Alvi to send the letter as a reference to the Supreme Court, as per the ARY News report. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will also request a court order to clarify the process of ending the interim government, as per the news report. He said that PTI will seek legal action against the interim government for their failure to conduct elections. He further said that PTI will propose a clear plan to streamline administrative affairs in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced that PTI will hold peaceful protests in the country after Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported. While addressing PTI workers and supporters, Khan said that PTI will stage a series of protests after Eid-ul-Fitr. Imran Khan alleged that the rulers planned to start crackdowns on PTI leaders and workers after April 27. The PTI chief said that the Pakistan government has not yet arrested a single person associated with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). Khan said that 3,000 PTI workers were arrested by the government.

The cricketer-turned-politician said that PTI would not remain silent on the atrocities. He then appealed to the nation to start preparations for peaceful protests after Eid. He also asked the rulers to take steps for protecting the nation, as per the ARY News report. According to Khan, the economic crisis in Pakistan will not end until the organisation of fresh elections. The PTI chairman said that the Pakistan Supreme Court (SC) is protecting democracy in the country and the nation will have to back the top court and the Constitution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)