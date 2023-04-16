Left Menu

Pakistan: 2 policemen killed, 4 injured in firing near Sindh's Kashmore

Two Pakistani police officers were killed and four injured after people, whom the official called "dacoits", opened fire at under-construction checkposts in the Punjab province.

16-04-2023
Pakistan: 2 policemen killed, 4 injured in firing near Sindh's Kashmore
  • Pakistan

At least two Pakistani police officers were killed and four injured after people, whom the officials called "dacoits", opened fire at under-construction checkposts in the Punjab province, Dawn reported. As per the Kashmore-Kandhkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Sammo, new police checkups were being set up when the "dacoits" opened fire at police on Saturday.

Sammo also stated that following the attack, police officials Sabir Ali and Ahad Ali Domki were killed while four others, including Bakhshapur Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Muhammad Mehr, were injured. The injured were taken to a hospital in Rahim Yar Khan while the deceased officials' bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Kashmore, the SSP added.

He further said that following the incident, a large police contingent of police from the entire district was dispatched to the Kutcha area, where an exchange of fire between police and dacoits was underway, reported Dawn. Meanwhile on the same day, in the Zarmilan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan District, eight people, whom the official termed as "terrorists" were killed in an exchange for fire with the security people.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media affairs wing stated that two security officials were also killed in the incident. According to ISPR, two soldiers, a 25-year-old Lance Naik Shoaib Ali, a resident of Parachinar in Kurram district, and 22-year-old Sepoy Rafi Ullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat district were reportedly killed.

Terrorists who "remain actively committed in terrorist activities against security personnel and the slaughter of innocent individuals" had their guns and ammo seized, the ISPR said in its release, as per Dawn. Security personnel killed three terrorists on Tuesday during an IBO in the Loesum area of KP's Bajaur district, whilst on Monday they killed three terrorists during an IBO in KP's Bannu district, Dawn reported.

The law and order situation in the nation has gotten worse over the past few months as terrorist organisations carry out assaults virtually unchecked across the nation. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a proscribed militant organisation, has escalated its attacks since negotiations with them ended in November of last year, focusing primarily on the KP police and regions bordering Afghanistan. (ANI)

