Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

In line with the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a third UAE aid ship, carrying over 2,000 tonnes, arrived at the Port of Latakia as part of the UAE's post-quake recovery plan in Syria under "Operation Gallant Knight 2." The Ministry of Defence's Joint Operations Command announced the largest aid ship of its kind, which ran by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), carried more than 2,215 tonnes including 1,392.5 tonnes of food supplies, 822.5 tonnes of relief and medical assistance and 685 tonnes of building materials.

Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of ERC, said that this aid comes within the framework of the UAE's role to mitigate the repercussions of the earthquake that hit Syria last February, highlighting the leadership's keenness to provide the best humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people in order to help them overcome their current circumstances. "The ERC will continue to scale up its humanitarian response for the best interest of the quake-affected people in Syria as part of 'Operation Gallant Knight 2'. We are acting and moving in different directions to relieve the suffering caused by the disaster," he added.

For his part, Amer Ismail Hilal, Governor of Latakia, lauded the UAE's efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the quake-affected people in Syria and its solidarity with the Syrian people since the early phases of the disaster. The UAE launched "Operation Gallant Knight 2" to provide assistance for the peoples of Syria and Turkey following the devastating quakes that struck the two countries in February.

