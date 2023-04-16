Left Menu

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

The Ministry of Defence's Joint Operations Command announced the largest aid ship of its kind, which ran by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), carried more than 2,215 tonnes including 1,392.5 tonnes of food supplies, 822.5 tonnes of relief and medical assistance and 685 tonnes of building materials.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 16-04-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 19:58 IST
Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In line with the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a third UAE aid ship, carrying over 2,000 tonnes, arrived at the Port of Latakia as part of the UAE's post-quake recovery plan in Syria under "Operation Gallant Knight 2." The Ministry of Defence's Joint Operations Command announced the largest aid ship of its kind, which ran by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), carried more than 2,215 tonnes including 1,392.5 tonnes of food supplies, 822.5 tonnes of relief and medical assistance and 685 tonnes of building materials.

Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of ERC, said that this aid comes within the framework of the UAE's role to mitigate the repercussions of the earthquake that hit Syria last February, highlighting the leadership's keenness to provide the best humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people in order to help them overcome their current circumstances. "The ERC will continue to scale up its humanitarian response for the best interest of the quake-affected people in Syria as part of 'Operation Gallant Knight 2'. We are acting and moving in different directions to relieve the suffering caused by the disaster," he added.

For his part, Amer Ismail Hilal, Governor of Latakia, lauded the UAE's efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the quake-affected people in Syria and its solidarity with the Syrian people since the early phases of the disaster. The UAE launched "Operation Gallant Knight 2" to provide assistance for the peoples of Syria and Turkey following the devastating quakes that struck the two countries in February. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023