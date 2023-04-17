Left Menu

Pakistan: Protest over missing persons, target killings on Tuesday, says PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen

"On 18 April 2023, Tuesday at 2 pm, there is a protest against missing persons and target killing in Khar Bazar Main Chowk, Bajaur. Looking forward to everyone's participation," Pashteen tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 07:55 IST
Pakistan: Protest over missing persons, target killings on Tuesday, says PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen
Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Founder, Head of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Manzoor Pashteen has said that at 2 pm on Tuesday, there will be a protest over missing persons and target killing in Bajaur's Khar Bazar Main Chowk. Bajaur is a district in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"On 18 April 2023, Tuesday at 2 pm, there is a protest against missing persons and target killing in Khar Bazar Main Chowk, Bajaur. Looking forward to everyone's participation," Pashteen tweeted. PTM is a social movement for Pashtun human rights based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Pakistan.

Pashteen recently said that demanding restoration of peace is not treachery against the state but their constitutional right, Dawn reported. The remarks by Pashteen came while he was addressing a gathering in Kabal tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat district. The gathering was organised to welcome Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir, a PTM leader, after his release from prison.

According to Pashteen, there was propaganda against PTM, but the leaders and followers of the movement were silent as they knew that their demands were not beyond the law. "We knew that one day all the Pakhtuns will understand our stance. I am happy that the movement is expanding day by day. Demanding peace is not treachery against the state, but our constitutional right. In reality, waging a proxy war of external powers on our land is treachery," he said, as quoted by Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023