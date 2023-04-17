Left Menu

Kazakhstan to reopen Afghan Embassy, Consulate, claims Taliban Dy PM

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 07:58 IST
Kazakhstan to reopen Afghan Embassy, Consulate, claims Taliban Dy PM
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Acting First Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan for Economic Affairs under the caretaker Taliban regime, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has said that Kazakhstan's deputy prime minister and Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin has pledged to reopen Afghan Embassy, Consulate in Kazakhstan, Afghanistan based Tolo News reported. As per Baradar, the Islamic Emirate is working on improving interactions with the world.

Baradar noted, "They indicated this ... yesterday, that we will reopen our embassy or consulate in Afghanistan and assured us that we can also reopen our embassy and consulate there." As per Tolo News, a delegation of Kazakhstan, led by the deputy prime minister and minister of trade and integration, visited Kabul on Saturday and had meetings with a number of senior officials of the Islamic Emirate, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The Taliban in order to improve relations asked this high-ranking Kazakh official to receive Taliban diplomats. Former diplomat Noorullah Raghi, however, said that "Sending and accepting diplomats without official recognition ... is a one-way relationship and has one-sided benefits."

"If in general the international community, US, European Union, Russia, China does not give recognition, I don't think other countries will recognize the Islamic Emirate," Raghi said. Afghanistan has diplomatic missions in Tehran, Istanbul, Islamabad, Dubai, Moscow, Beijing, and a number of Arab and African nations, but no nation has recognized the Taliban. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

